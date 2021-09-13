Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,017 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

AUTL stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $495.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

