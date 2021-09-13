Morgan Stanley Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

