Morgan Stanley Has $865,000 Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

