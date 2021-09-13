Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

