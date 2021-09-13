Morgan Stanley Invests $774,000 in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $4.13 on Monday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

