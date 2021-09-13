Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $213.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.75.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

