Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of VBI Vaccines worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

