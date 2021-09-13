Morgan Stanley Sells 315,211 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agenus were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

