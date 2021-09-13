Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

