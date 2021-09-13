Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

