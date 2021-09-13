Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

MHGVY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 11,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,596. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

