MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,102. The company has a market cap of $669.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

