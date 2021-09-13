Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLI opened at $42.46 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

