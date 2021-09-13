Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

