Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.