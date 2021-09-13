Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

