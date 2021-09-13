Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a P/E ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

