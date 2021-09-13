National Bank Financial Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.