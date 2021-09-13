National Bank Financial Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.