National Bank Financial Trims Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Target Price to C$9.50

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Osisko Development stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Osisko Development Corp. mines for gold and other minerals. It focuses on developing a mining camp in Canada and develops Cariboo gold project, San Antonio gold project, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties and mineral reserves and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

