National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$43.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 648,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

