National Bankshares Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.54.

Shares of T opened at C$29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.16. The company has a market cap of C$39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

