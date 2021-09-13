National Bankshares Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.80.

TSE FR opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

