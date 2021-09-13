National Bankshares Trims Newmont (TSE:NGT) Target Price to C$99.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGT. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

NGT opened at C$72.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

