National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

NYSE:NSA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

