NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,171 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

