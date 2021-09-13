Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Monday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.
Neoen Company Profile
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.