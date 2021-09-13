Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Monday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

