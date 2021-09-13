NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $102.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.57.

NetApp stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

