New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

NEN opened at $60.00 on Monday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.90 per share, for a total transaction of $154,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

