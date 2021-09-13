New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

