New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,405 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $77.70 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.