New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Sumo Logic worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,330 shares of company stock worth $6,632,406. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.