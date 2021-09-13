New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTGX opened at $45.08 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

