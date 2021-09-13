New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 20,230 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.42 million, a PE ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

