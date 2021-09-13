New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,211 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

