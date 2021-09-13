Newton Coin Project Reaches Market Cap of $7,640.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $7,640.00 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 76.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

