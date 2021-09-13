NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.55. 304,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,597. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

