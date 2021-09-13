Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,532 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 130.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.84 and its 200 day moving average is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.