Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.51.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

