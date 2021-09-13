Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

