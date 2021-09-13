Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WD-40 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 stock opened at $231.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

