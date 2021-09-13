NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

Several analysts have issued reports on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €42.46 ($49.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

