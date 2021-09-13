NorthWestern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NWE opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

