NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NovoCure by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in NovoCure by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in NovoCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.