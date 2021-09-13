Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

