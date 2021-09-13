Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NSL opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

