NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $121,604,000 after buying an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,118,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

