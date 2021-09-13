O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,102 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:WBK opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

