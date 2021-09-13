O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

