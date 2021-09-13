O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 183.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 369,220 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

