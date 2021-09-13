O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

